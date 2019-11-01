The Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival Auxiliary met on Saturday with nine members present. President Jeanette Alcorn opened the meeting, and Ruthie Davis led in prayer. Jeannie Moreno read the treasurer’s report, then collected annual dues and donations for the Helen Jackson Scholarship. Secretary Carol Fuller read the minutes from the last meeting, in June, and they were approved.
Alcorn stated that festival organizer Nicholas Inman was in Virginia for the John & Olivia's Bed & Breakfast Inn grand opening, which was to be attended by several cast members of “The Waltons,” as well. Then, Alcorn read the festival report in Inman's place.
The 2020 festival will take place April 23-25, which will mark its 15th anniversary. Several celebrities and presidential descendants have already stated their intentions to attend, including Mary Eisenhower (Pres. Eisenhower’s granddaughter), Phillip Smucker (descendant of George Washington), George Cleveland (Pres. Cleveland’s grandson), Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”), Dr. Larry Cook (historian), Shannon Lanier (descendant of Thomas Jefferson), Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson, “Little House on the Prairie”), and for his first appearance, Felix Silla, who began as a circus performer and played many television and movie characters, including an Ewok and Cousin Itt ("The Addams Family").
Alcorn proposed that there were not enough members in attendance to elect officers, so it would be postponed, and the motion passed.
Quilt show chairwoman Ruthie Davis gave her report next. In addition to inviting local quilters to show their quilts, Davis has asked the Paducah Quilt Museum in Kentucky to visit with their traveling patriotic quilts created by Mary Kerr. Plus, she has also been in touch with the Iowa and Nebraska quilt museums, as well as the Missouri Historical Society, which was unaware of the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival. The Missouri organization is currently planning for the state bicentennial, in 2021, and is creating a quilt with a block from each county.
Following the quilt show report, Davis also gave the program for the meeting. She is the treasurer and spokeswoman for Zuzu’s House and remembered how Inman had called her with his dream for a place for homeless teenagers two years ago.
"It’s a passion of mine to help underprivileged children," said Davis. "God tells us to take care of the orphans."
She said the house in Marshfield is now furnished and ready to become a home for teen girls. Those who stay there, as well as teen boys, will be taught life skills to help them cope with their circumstances.
"We want these kids to be prosperous adults," she said.
Zuzu’s House operates on donations to pay utilities and the salary of a house parent. The organization’s name came from the movie, "It’s a Wonderful Life," and cast members Karolyn Grimes and Dr. Jeanine Roose are both on the board, along with area community leaders and school administrators. Dr. Roose is developing a counseling program for the teens, as well.
"We want them to have a wonderful life," said Davis.
She cited one example, from last year, of a local high school senior, an A-plus student, whose mother passed away from cancer and who didn’t have other family to take her in.
"Where would she end up?" Davis asked.
Zuzu’s House will provide a "safe, reliable, and secure environment" for homeless teens, which will also meet their spiritual and mental needs. In addition, they provide toiletries, a shower, and warm meals, and they welcome any donations to help with those needs.
The auxiliary agreed to take up a collection of toiletries at the next meeting on Nov. 23.
Davis closed by asking, "What would you do if your grandchild, niece or nephew were homeless? Would you step up or turn away?"
