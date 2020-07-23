MHS Class of 1960

On July 6, a few classmates from the Marshfield High School class of 1960 met at Grillo’s to celebrate their 60-year reunion over lunch. Don Shockley from Belgium, who had just launched his new book, "Fertile Crescent Religions (History of the Three Great Religions)" two days before at ABC Bookstore in Springfield, was present and shared a copy of his book with his classmates. Attending were (front, from left) Jan Bonner Williams,  Judy Wells Kasterke, Joyce Nunn Waller, Karen Evans Cron, Lynda Davis Clair; (back) Tom Barnes, Shirley Price Maroney, Carolyn Bell Greer, Marie Cologna Stuber, Sue Price Irked and Donald Shockley.

 Contributed photo

