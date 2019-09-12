Tim Siebert, executive director with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), expressed his gratitude to the Marshfield Fire Department for its contributions to the Bucket Brigade campaign Tuesday.
The Marshfield Fire Department raised $5,205.68 to support families through the Children’s Miracle Network with the campaign, which was Aug. 16-17 and 23-24. According to statistics from Children's Miracle Network Hospital, CMN has provided direct family assistance to 237 families in Webster County. A total of 111 of those families live in the City of Marshfield.
"We're very grateful for what this is going to do for our area children," said Siebert in regards to the donation. "I'm so glad we’re able to work and partner together with the Marshfield Fire Department, especially for the first year they have done this with us. It's a phenomenal job."
Marshfield Fire Chief Michael Taylor added to that, stating, “We're all about helping the kids. We’ve helped other organizations in the past and we welcome the opportunity to work with Children's Miracle Network. There have been some interesting and eye-opening numbers that have been sent our way about what Children’s Miracle Network does for kids in our community and in Webster County, and we’re glad to be able to help."
