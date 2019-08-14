On Thursday, Aug. 8, the Missouri United Methodist Foundation presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to the Marshfield United Methodist Church for a security system for the church and its Treehouse preschool/daycare. From left are Marshfield United Methodist Church members Michelle Kimrey, Bruce Bradley, Amanda Foster, Robert Sefrit and Missouri United Methodist Church Foundation representative David Atkins.
