Mental health is directly impacted by one's physical environment.
"We spend a lot of time thinking about what is around us," Webster County Health Unit Emergency Planner and Educator Scott Allen said. "Things like this matter even more when we're having periods of self-isolation."
From an ever-growing pile of dishes to a cluttered kitchen table doubling as a remote office desk to the view outside your bedroom window - everything surrounding you affects your psychological well-being.
COVID-19 has forced quarantine on thousands of households across the state. However, quarantining due to coronavirus exposure or illness does not necessarily mean self-isolation.
"There are other ways to keep in touch with people. So when you’re feeling isolated or alone, reach out to someone you care about and someone you trust," Allen said.
Talking to another person about what you are experiencing and feeling doesn't have to involve leaving your home. There are plenty of other ways to connect with people.
"We don’t want you to cut yourself off from the rest of the world, it is important to keep in contact with loved ones via Zoom, Facetime or even just a simple phone call."
According to Allen, practicing self care and improving your living environment are some of the best resources one can have.
He stresses how important it is to, "Find a hobby or something that you’re interested in and that you can do productively." said Allen. "Quarantine is a great time to paint the house, clear the gutters, or just get caught up on things."
It can be difficult to feel the presence or support of others when quarantined, but it does not have to be.
"This year has shown an increase in people who are feeling hopeless or alone," said Allen. "But there are still resources available for people to come together while they are apart."
Burrell Behavioral Health provides a 24 hour hotline monitored by a therapist which can be reached at 1-800-494-7355. Those in need can also text 'MOSAFE' to 741-741 and be connected by text to crisis help.
The 24 hour hotline and crisis textline are absolutely free to access. They can make a referral from there and at least help you with whatever health emergency you're currently dealing with.
"If you're feeling sad or you need help, reach out. Sometimes people are hesitant to call for help, but that's why they created a state-wide crisis textline. You can receive help that way if you prefer," Allen explained. "But you never have to be alone."
