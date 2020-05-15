Maybe some members of the Marshfield Memory Makers scrapbooking club have beautifully documented the coronavirus pandemic and its stay-at-home orders, but members seem unanimous in the view that sheltering in place was somewhat uninspiring.
On Thursday, the group decided to get together for some socially distant fun in the parking lot of Marshfield VFW Post 4101.
When The Mail arrived with a camera, we found members gathered in a circle in the lot with their lawn chairs evenly spaced as they hollered conversations across the gravel expanse. There was no scrapbooking being done — too windy — but from the way the members clearly enjoyed visiting with one another, we began to wonder if scrapbooking was the secondary purpose of the club.
Friendship is clearly number one.
"We’re just checking to see if everyone's alive," said Connie Stevens. "We haven’t seen each other since we started this whole thing."
By "this whole thing," Stevens was referring to the stay-at-home orders. But those began to relax this past week, and the Memory Makers were ready to, well, make some memories again.
Member Janet Eslick noted, "We kinda missed our little group. It's the highlight of the week for me."
The Memory Makers meet every Thursday, ordinarily. "When you get older, you form such strong bonds," Eslick explained.
Member Shirley Davis has had back surgery since the group last met. While the members opted not to meet, in keeping with state and local directives, they did make a point of bringing meals to Davis during her recovery.
"We left them on her porch," Kelli Cox explains.
Friendships are the point of the group, and maybe of scrapbooking, too.
"I enjoy it," said Betty Sheppard. "You get to meet new people, learn new techniques, and there’s lots of friendly conversation."
When Linda Burmeister moved from St. Louis to Niangua, she found that the scrapbooking group was a great way to make friends. "They’re a lot of fun," she said. "We just have a really good time. All these gals have become really good friends of mine."
