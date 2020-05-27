Members of Webster County veterans organizations held a subdued Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Marshfield Cemetery.
American Legion Post 142, VFW Post 4101 and the Webster County Memorial Association combined forces to conduct the ceremony.
Organizer Tom Tomlinson of both the American Legion and the VFW had stopped by The Marshfield Mail office a week before the event to alert the newsroom that this year’s ceremony would not be publicly promoted, but instead a small group veterans would offer scaled-back rites. The reason for the smaller ceremony was caution over the coronavirus pandemic.
Most years, several dozen community members set up lawn chairs in the shade of the trees located around the American flag near the cemetery’s shelter house. This year, in keeping with advice to avoid large public gatherings, a few people stepped toward the flag to observe the ceremony as they visited and decorated their own loved ones' graves.
Inside the shelter, a handful of observers stood evenly spaced on an invisible grid with 6 feet of space on either side of them and in front and back.
Tomlinson pointed out that veterans graves were not adorned with flags this year because of pandemic cautions taken by the veterans' groups. However, Tomlinson said that the groups felt it necessary to hold a truncated Memorial Day ceremony so that those who served would not be forgotten.
"We didn't want to let the day go by without some acknowledgement of the veterans who are buried here," said master of ceremonies John Mears, commander of the American Legion.
In a ceremony that would ordinarily have included remarks from a guest speaker, Tomlinson offered prayers to open and close the event, noting that on this day, "We remember the heroes that have made such tremendous sacrifices to keep our country free."
With a gun salute and the playing of taps, the ceremony was over.
Leann Bird was one of the community members present to watch the ceremony. “I’ve never seen so many flowers out here on Memorial Day," said Bird, who never misses this holiday at the cemetery.
"It was very touching — simple, but touching," Bird added. "Taps always brings tears. It makes the eyes water because it’s just so final."
Tomlinson was also satisfied with the service.
"The day was kind of neat," he said afterwards while loading some items in his car as he prepared to head home. "It was special because it was primarily just veterans."
Some brief videos of the Memorial Day celebration can be found on The Mail’s website at marshfieldmail.com.
