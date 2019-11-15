Marshfield Community Theatre members will vote on its proposed slate of officers during the MCT annual meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in the MCT building at 430 McNabb Road, Marshfield.
Proposed board members include president Amber Brand, vice president Danielle Boggs, secretary Toni Lorenz, treasurer Monica Robinson, director (three-year term) Mike Dowler, director (two-year term) Cindy Uchtman, director (one-year term) Jon White and student board member Michaela Bledsoe.
Directors serve three-year terms, but Uchtman's nomination would fill out the remainder of Brand's current term and White’s nomination would fill out the remainder of Lorenz's current term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.