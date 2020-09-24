The spring and summer productions of "Disney's Frozen Jr." and "Mamma Mia!" were canceled due to COVID-19, pushing back the beginning of the Marshfield Community Theatre’s season. However, people can still expect regular content from MCT — now in a COVID-friendly format.
Marketing representative Kelby Lorenz said, "Our season will technically be starting the last two weekends in October with our haunted house. We're bringing that back again this year since it's always a crowd favorite."
With gathering restrictions, it's hard for anyone to know when MCT will be able to resume the practice or performance of productions, but the organization is not letting the coronavirus be its final curtain call on the year. "We haven't really looked at this year's obstacles as a setback," Lorenz said, "but more as an opportunity to nurture and grow what MCT has to offer."
He added, "MCT's mission is all about providing a creative outlet for the performing arts in our community. So I think our youth education classes are a great step forward in giving back and connecting with our youth."
MCT Youth Education classes kicked off at the end of August and are scheduled through Oct. 9. Current youth classes include a variety of topics for children, and there are also monthly master classes that are open to people of all ages.
"We encourage anyone who has an interest in theater to go and enjoy our master classes. These can range from directing to makeup or technical theater," Lorenz said. "So if you see these classes come up, sign up and get involved. We'd love to have you!"
Those who wish to register or view a complete list of classes offered can do so on the MCT website, marshfieldtheatre.org.
The community theatre has also kicked off its Spotlighters program with its first night of filming this past Saturday.
MCT Spotlighters will meet twice a month to create video skits and performances throughout the year to be featured on the organization's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts. The 2020 Spotlighters are Amber Brand, Crystal Hilton, Kyrie Miles, Dane Psyhos and Owen Smith.
"I'm just excited to be involved anytime that I can," Brand said. "I like doing shows, but since we can't do all that right now, I'm just excited to just have the opportunity to do something fun and creative!"
According to Lorenz, "The Spotlighters are planning to film a meet-the-cast game show where Spotlighters answer questions about their cast mates. They'll be doing a spoof newsroom as well, where they'll all perform as news anchors, weathermen and reporters."
Spotlighters will also be helping to film the third annual MCT Awards Show, which recognizes community members involved in the last season's productions.
"We always love our awards show because it's such a great way to showcase the incredible talent that we have every season. But obviously, due to COVID, we’re not able to meet in person, so we’re adapting and doing those through video with the help of our Spotlighters."
The awards show will be released on all of MCT's social media outlets by 7 p.m. on Sept. 26.
"The awards video this month will just begin to brush the surface of all the fun stuff Kelby has planned for online content," Brand said. "Each Spotlighter has their own characters, and I think as we move forward and get more into those characters, it’s going to be more and more fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.