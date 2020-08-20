The Marshfield Community Theatre is offering classes for youth performers. Any child or teen who wants to learn more about theater, music and dance is invited to sign up for MCT classes to further develop their skills. The classes are $75 for non-MCT members. MCT members are eligible for a discounted price of $60. The first session of classes runs from Aug. 24 to Oct. 5, and the second session runs from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7. To register and learn more about the classes, visit marshfieldtheatre.org.
Additionally, all ages can register for "All the World's a Stage: Nailing Your Musical Theatre Audition." This master class is designed to give everyone of all ages the knowledge and confidence to tackle your next musical theater audition.
Led by Carolyn Billingsley and Eli DePriest, the class will help set participants up for a successful audition and even provide some tips and tricks to make auditioning more fun. Topics to be covered include choosing an audition song, what to wear to an audition and how to get through a dance audition, even if you're not a dancer.
The cost for the Master Class is $25 for non-MCT members. MCT members can register for a discounted price of $20. high questions about the classes, email mcteducationdept@gmail.com.
