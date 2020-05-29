Pat Mays has been serving the community as a head volunteer at the Support Our Students (SOS) Closet in Marshfield.
Recently, she stepped down from that position after eight years of service.
“Pat Mays is wonderful,” said Christian Roberts, one of the volunteers at the SOS Closet. “She is such a hard worker.”
Mays’ job included sorting out clothes by sizes, which made it easier for people to find items they needed. She also checked the SOS bin once a day and helped with other maintenance issues in the building.
“We’ve had some water issues, and she would go in the morning in the summertime and turn the air conditioner unit on,” said Roberts. “In fact, there have been times in August where we haven’t been able to open because we were concerned about client safety, so she would go in the mornings and turn on the little air unit and plug in the dehumidifier. Then she would come back in the afternoon and turn it off.”
Since the closet didn’t have much space, Mays rotated out clothes for the summer and winter. She also invited students from the high school to come over and help.
“The students from the high school special education program would come there,” said Roberts. “It would give them a chance to help sort the clothes and gain experience.”
Regarding Mays, Lucille Codgill, another volunteer who worked with her at the closet, said, “I enjoy working with Pat. She is dedicated and a very organized person who works tirelessly all the weeks leading up to monthly opening of the store. I work mainly when the stores opens and hang the many clothes she has already sorted. I feel Pat is the ‘lifeline’ and the success behind the SOS Closet.”
