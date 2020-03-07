Masons

On Thursday, Strafford Masonic Lodge 608 partnered with Hazelwood Masonic Lodge 459 in Seymour by donating $400 to the Veterans Partnering to Honor program sponsored by the Masonic Home of Missouri. These funds will be matched by the Masonic Home of Missouri to send a deserving veteran on a Honor Flight to our nation’s capital to visit the monuments erected to the wars they fought in for this nation. This Honor Flight will be conducted through the Honor Flight of the Ozarks in Springfield. The check was presented by Worshipful Brother Rick Anderson to Worshipful Brother Craig Dunn for delivery to Hazelwood Masonic Lodge 459.

