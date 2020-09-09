On Thursday, the Board of Aldermen will host a public hearing on a proposed mask mandate for the City of Marshfield.
However, in a guest column submitted for today's edition of The Mail, East Ward Alderman Rob Foster, who proposed the ordinance, expresses his own opposition to the idea.
"All things considered, I recognize that to enact a mandate would be counterproductive," Foster writes.
It's a conclusion he reaches after noting the extraordinary challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, after thanking his board colleagues for their willingness to take up the issue, and after thanking citizens for their feedback, which was "overwhelmingly" one of resistance to the mandate.
Foster thanked the Webster County Health Unit Board of Trustees for their position that mask-wearing should be encouraged, rather than mandated, in the community. Foster pointed out that the Health Unit is the acknowledged authority on health matters for the community.
Webster County was noted to have passed the 200-case mark in its running total of COVID-19 cases in the Sept. 2 edition of The Mail, and it was poised to surpass the 300-case mark this week.
Foster proposed the ordinance and initially argued in favor of it, and his fellow East Ward Alderman Mark Bowers, himself a medical professional, expressed his support for it. West Ward representative Stacy Lee expressed her opposition to the ordinance, and West Ward representative Vicki Montgomery vowed to vote the will of the people after receiving input.
A COVID-19 update and the public hearing are the only agenda items for this Thursday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at the special location of the Webster County Justice Center. Tickets are first-come, first-served from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and the first 50 ticket-holders will be permitted to speak.
