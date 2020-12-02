Over a dozen locals gathered at Rotary Park on Thanksgiving morning for Marshfield’s “Unoffical Turkey Trot 5k.” The run began at 8 a.m. with a minimum $5 entry fee donation per person.
“I was actually really surprised–I got teary-eyed on Thanksgiving morning when so many people showed up on a whim,” said event organizer, Sammie Brakebill.
“On Sunday night, my friend Erica McCall had posted in a group asking about local 5k’s because she and I have been getting in shape over the last few years and we really wanted to run a 5k on Thanksgiving. All we heard about were runs in Ozark or Springfield or Conway, but none in Marshfield,” she explained.
“We decided since the health unit was so swamped with COVID and wasn’t able to host one this year, we’d throw one together last minute to run on Thanksgiving morning. We just kind of stepped in where they couldn’t this year, normally they put it on and next year I’ll happily hand the reigns back to them.”
The funds raised were donated to the Free Store Ministry in Lebanon, Mo, which services multiple counties in our area and is operated by Brakebill’s mother.
“I know a lot of people were concerned that the money wouldn’t be used in Marshfield but the free store services many boys and girls in Marshfield as well though the Christmas toy program,” she explained.
“Last year the free store ministry provided gifts for just over 2,500 kids in our area. A lot of programs cut off at age 12 or 13, so if you have small children in addition to your young teenager, you have to tell them look–you don’t get any gifts this year because you were too old–that’s not right. So they provide gifts for kids up to the age of 18.”
With 27 showing up to participate in the 5k, the group was able to raise an impressive $175 with the last minute effort.
“I knew that this program was already often lacking so when we put this together and needed a place to donate funds, I figured why not let it benefit a charitable program that is close to my heart,” she said.
“I am so happy this money will help provide gifts for kids on Christmas morning that otherwise would’t have them.”
