Today is the deadline for reservations for our next Second Saturday with Suzi dinner to be held Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person in advance for this four-course dinner, which supports the meal program at the Senior Center.
Thank you, Seymour Bank, for sponsoring lunch today at the Senior Center.
Earney Smith entertains at lunch on Friday, Jan. 17.
Our next Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.
The menu for the week of Jan. 8- 15 is as follows:
Jan. 8 – Barbecued chicken
Jan. 9 – Vegetable beef soup
Jan. 10 – Baked pork chops
Jan. 13 – Spaghetti with meat sauce
Jan. 14 – Meatloaf
Jan. 15 – Baked ranch chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank-sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of First Baptist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church are delivering meals this week. Next week members of United Methodist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Programs at the Senior Center are brought to you by SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with the Marshfield Senior Center Board and the Webster County Senior Citizens Services Fund Board. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
