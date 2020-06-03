Thank you, Marshfield! Due to your generosity, we have received enough donations to order our new freezer. But don’t stop now: We still need a little more to finish installation and cover labor costs. We are so close; thank you for helping us make it happen!
The Senior Center will once again be participating in the signup of seniors for the Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program Vouchers. If you received vouchers last year, you will receive a letter soon with a copy of the application. Please fill out, but do not sign, the application. Bring it with you along with proof of income and residency. We will be doing a drive-up verification and distribution of vouchers on June 15, 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who did not receive vouchers last year, please follow this column for more information on when and how to apply for them. Gross income to qualify at this time is $1,926 monthly for one person.
If you would like to receive text alerts or emails warning you of scams targeting seniors, please call our office at 859-3555.
We continue to provide frozen meals to seniors 60 years of age and over. Please drop by the Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive your meals.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
