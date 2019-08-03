Mark your calendars: We will be holding a rummage sale in the lower level of the center Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday’s, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday’s, 8 a.m. to noon.
We will be starting our “Walk with Ease” again on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. We begin with some simple stretching exercises, then we walk and cool down — a total of about 30 minutes. Do you have 30 minutes to spare to improve your health? Join us at the Senior Center — each participant gets a free handbook and a water bottle.
We will be holding Chronic Disease Self-Management classes beginning Aug. 19 and running for six weeks. If you have any chronic disease — arthritis, diabetes, heart disease or anything else — please call today to register for this class: 859-3555.
Our next Second Saturday with Suzi dinner is Aug. 10 and will feature a luau theme, with Kahlua pork, Huli chicken, Spam skewers, cold marinated shrimp and pineapple coconut cake! Call for reservations today, 859-3555.
The menu for the week of July 31 to Aug. 7 is as follows:
July 31 – Chicken Alfredo
Aug. 1 – Swiss steak
Aug. 2 – Barbecued beef
Aug. 5 – Meatloaf
Aug. 6 – Chicken-fried steak
Aug. 7 – Chicken Cordon Bleu
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Retired Teachers Association, who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church are delivering meals. Next week, employees of Arvest Bank Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We have volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center: center hospitality, kitchen volunteers and more. Call or stop by today to learn more about this fun and rewarding opportunity.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
