Our hot dog day was a lot of fun and we plan to do it again. Seniors 60 and up, come in on Thursday for another Party in the Parking Lot: hot dogs, chips and dessert (ice cream?). There will be a few tables and chairs set up if you want to stay and "socially distance" visit and get an early start on celebrating our Independence Day.
We are beginning our nail care clinics again. Please call the center, 859-3555, for an appointment. Please follow the following guidelines to participate:
1. Masks must be worn at all times.
2. One person in the center at a time.
3. Sanitize your hands on entry.
4. Have your temperature taken.
5. Do not come if you are ill, please.
We continue to provide frozen meals to seniors 60 years of age and over. Please drop by the Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive your meals. We will be closed on Friday for the Independence Day holiday.
If you would like to receive text alerts or emails warning you of scams targeting seniors, please call our office at 859-3555.
We are going to continue our Farmer's Market voucher signups. The next days will be Mondays, July 6 and July 13, from 9 a.m. until noon. This is $50 worth of vouchers to spend at the Farmer’s Market. Please bring proof of ID, income and residency to apply.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help.
