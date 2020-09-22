Join us for Parking Lot Bingo — compliments of Season's Hospice. Parking Lot Bingo will be held Monday, Sept. 28, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Watch this column for more information.
Our fall rummage sale will be held in our lower level Sept. 24-26. If you would like to donate items, please call the center at 859-3555 to schedule a time to drop them off or to volunteer to help.
Do you have a loved one you want to honor or memorialize? Give them a lasting remembrance by purchasing a stone engraved with their name from the Senior Center. These stones grace the front of our building and can be engraved with up to three lines, 14 characters per line. The mahogany stones are normally $150, but we want to complete our wall, so they are on sale this month for just $100. Call today to order yours — 859-3555.
We are still offering our fraud/safety alert program. Call the Senior Center to ask how you can get on this program which notifies you of scams targeting seniors in our area so you will know not to be made a victim.
The Senior Center Board is planning a Fall Craft Fair featuring local homemade crafts on Oct. 17. Booths are $30. Call the center at 859-3555 for more information.
The center will be offering a flu shot clinic this fall. Watch this column for more information on the date and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.