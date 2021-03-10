Join us Wednesday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day for a drive-thru hot lunch of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots and pistachio cake from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
As always, your 60 plus suggested contribution is $3.50. Do you need any DME (durable medical equipment)? The Senior Center is the place to call FIRST. We have a variety of walkers, portable commodes, canes, raised toilet seats, adult incontinence products and even a hospital bed. If you need it, we are happy to share. Call 417-859-3555.
We are accepting applications for “Senior Boxes.” This is a monthly box of food for low income seniors. To apply, call Chris at 417-859-3555. Income guidelines apply, so call today to see if you qualify.
If you want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, call 417-408-8899 and helpful people – like me! – will help you register to receive the vaccine on the State’s Vaccine Registry site.
SeniorAge is sponsoring online Bingo on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. Go to www.makingagingmoreengaging.com or see the facebook page for the links: www.facebook.com/senioragemo.
If you haven’t already, why not like and share our facebook page: www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMo/ .
