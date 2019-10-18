Medicare open enrollment is here, and we have people who can help you decide which is the best plan for you. We also have navigators who can help you navigate the Marketplace. Just call 859-3555 for an appointment.
Earney Smith entertains us during lunch this Friday, and Wayne Cooper entertains us on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Strafford Care Center will be here on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. to check our blood pressure.
Family Pharmacy will be here on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. for a flu shot clinic. Let's get ahead of flu season and come in for those flu shots now.
Menu for Oct. 16-23:
Oct. 16 – Chicken Cordon Bleu with Dijon sauce
Oct. 17 – Ham and beans
Oct. 18 – Jenny’s open-face roast beef
Oct. 21 – Smothered burgers
Oct. 22 – Swiss steak
Oct -23 – Hawaiian chicken
We appreciate the members of Faith Southern Baptist Church who delivered meals last week. This week, employees of Arvest Bank will deliver; next week, members of First Baptist Church will deliver meals. Thanks to all who give of their time so generously to help our homebound seniors.
