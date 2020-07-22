We are pleased to announce that we have received a grant from the Hearld Ambler Fund for Senior Centers through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. This grant is the final piece of the puzzle needed to make our new walk-in freezer a reality. The freezer was delivered and assembled last week and is now in operation. Our cooks are ecstatic, and our seniors will certainly benefit from the added space to store much-needed items for meal preparation.
We will be holding elections for new board members on Wednesday, August 12. This will be a drive through event, pull up, pick up ballot, mark it and drop in the “Ballot Bucket.” We will have a list of those who are running for the board in this column, so buy your Marshfield Mail to keep up with our events.
Call the Center at 859-3555 if you are interested in signing up for the Farmer’s Market vouchers, and I will gladly schedule a time to help you.
We are beginning our nail care clinics again. Please call the Center, 417-859-3555, for an appointment. To participate, you must be 60 years of age or older and follow these guidelines:
1. Masks must be worn at all times.
2. One person in the Center at a time.
3. Sanitize your hands on entry.
4. Have your temperature taken before entering.
5. Do not come if you are ill, please.
We continue to provide frozen meals to seniors 60 years of age and over. Please drop by the Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive your meals.
If you would like to receive text alerts or emails warning you of scams targeting seniors, please call our office at 859-3555.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help.
