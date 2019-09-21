Our ninth annual fish fry will be Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. All-you-can-eat fish, fries, hush puppies, green beans, cole slaw, dessert and drink are only $9 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Under 5 eat free with adult plate. You won’t want to miss this!
Look for our booth at Harvest Days on the Square Friday and Saturday.
Earney Smith entertains us during lunch on Friday, and Wayne Cooper entertains us on Sept. 26.
We are holding Spanish classes on Thursday evenings in the lower level of the Senior Center from 5 to 5:30 p.m. If you want to learn, improve or just brush up on your Spanish, please join us.
Stress Busters is a class for those who are caregivers of family or friends with Alzheimer’s or dementia. A Stress Busters class will be held at Webco Manor beginning Oct. 7 from 1 to 2:30 and running once weekly for nine weeks. There will be respite care available for your loved one during the sessions. Call the Senior Center today to register.
The menu for the week of Sept. 18-25 is as follows:
Sept. 18 – Barbecued chicken and September birthday celebration
Sept. 19 – Beef and broccoli
Sept. 20 – Jenny’s open-faced roast beef
Sept. 23 – Chicken Alfredo
Sept. 24 – Taco salad
Sept. 25 – Chicken Cordon Bleu
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of the Church of Christ who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Marshfield Christian Church are delivering meals. Next week members of Temple Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We have volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center: center hospitality, kitchen volunteers, and more. Call or stop by today to learn more about this fun and rewarding opportunity.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
