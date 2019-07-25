We are partnering with the Webster County Health Unit to present another Chronic Disease Self-Management class, which was developed by Stanford University’s Patient Education Research Center. If you have arthritis, diabetes, asthma, heart disease, cancer, depression or any other chronic disease, this class is for you. Classes begin Aug. 19 and run once a week through Sept. 30. Call the Senior Center, 859-3555, to register today.
We will be starting our "Walk with Ease" again on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. We begin with some simple stretching exercises, then we walk and cool down — a total of about 30 minutes. Do you have 30 minutes to spare to improve your health? Join us at the Senior Center — each participant gets a free handbook and a water bottle.
Wayne Cooper will sing and play for us on Thursday during lunch.
Season’s Hospice will call Bingo on Wednesday, July 31.
Mark your calendars: We will be holding a rummage sale in the lower level of the center Aug. 1-3. Watch for our ad in next week’s Marshfield Mail.
Our next Second Saturday with Suzi dinner is Aug. 10 and will feature a Luau theme — with Kahlua Pork! Call for reservations today, 859.3555.
The menu for the week of July 24-31 is as follows:
July 24 – Oven-fried chicken
July 25 – Meatloaf
July 26 – Corned beef brisket
July 29 – Lasagna
July 30 – Ham and beans
July 31 – Chicken Alfredo
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Temple Baptist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Retired Teachers Association are delivering meals. Next week members of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We have volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center: center hospitality, kitchen volunteers, and more. Call or stop by today to learn more about this fun and rewarding opportunity.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
