The Center will hold a flu shot clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. Bring a copy of your current Medicare Part D insurance card to participate. Thank you, Mike Vinehout and Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy, for making this possible.
SeniorAge, in partnership with Missouri Extension, is offering a free online Zoom class called “Living with a Better You.” This class can help you cope with chronic pain and fatigue, make healthy food choices, increase physical activity — and become a better version of yourself — all from the comfort of your home. We will even have an introductory session to help you learn to use Zoom. Call Chris Thompson at 417-868-9530 to register.
Once a month the Senior Center distributes a 35# commodity food box to seniors. If you would like to sign up to receive one of these “Senior Boxes,” please call the Center at 417-859-3555.
Thank you, United Methodist Church, for delivering meals to our in-home clients last week.
