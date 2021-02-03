It's chili weather! So drive up for a hot lunch on Friday, Feb. 5 — we will be serving — chili!
Also, Annie and Julie with Season’s Hospice will be passing out warm, fresh baked cookies with lunch in honor of Valentine’s Day, so stop by between 11:30 and 12:30 for warm cookies, hot lunch and good friends.
Beginning in February, Grace will be replacing CoxHealth as our nail care provider. There will now be a $5 fee for this service — which is still a bargain! We will have a registered nurse performing the nail trimming and also looking out for your overall foot health. Grace will also offer other services to our seniors: please watch for further information in future columns.
There will be a Marshfield Community Blood Drive at the Marshfield Senior Center Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. There is a CRITICAL NEED for ALL BLOOD TYPES! The inventory shelves are BARE! Please join us for this blood drive. Masks are required by staff, volunteers and donors. If you do not have a mask, we will provide one for you. Appointments are necessary to manage donor flow. Get a free t-shirt! Eat tasty snacks! Save lives! To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or follow the link at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/127095. THANK YOU!
We will not be preparing taxes this year. If you need them done and usually come to us, you may call the Strafford Senior Center, 417-736-9898; Southside Senior Center in Springfield (on S. Fremont near Mercy) 417-890-1313; SeniorAge Main Office on S. Fort, 417-862-0762; or Rogersville Senior Center, 417-753-7800.
SeniorAge is sponsoring online Bingo on Wednesdays. Go to www.makingagingmoreengaging.com or see the Facebook page for the links: www.facebook.com/senioragemo. If you haven’t already, why not like and share our facebook page: www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMo/.
