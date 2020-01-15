Earney Smith entertains during lunch on Friday.
Our next Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Strafford Care Center will check our blood pressure at 11 am on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Wayne Cooper entertains during lunch on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The menu for the week of Jan. 15-22 is as follows:
Jan. 15 – Birthday lunch: Ranch chicken
Jan. 16 – Open-face roast beef
Jan. 17 – Oven-baked fish
Jan. 20 – Center closed for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
Jan. 21 – Taco salad
Jan. 22 – Oven-fried chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank-sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of United Methodist Church are delivering meals. Next week members of Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
The Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. No meals will be served or delivered.
Programs at the Senior Center are brought to you by SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Marshfield Senior Center Board and the Webster County Senior Citizen’s Services Fund Board. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
