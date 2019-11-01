Join us on Thursday for a ghoulishly good time as we parade for prizes. Wear your favorite costume for lunch and you may take away a sweet surprise.
Medicare Open Enrollment began Oct. 15, and we are here to help you navigate. We will have a Medicare specialist here on Nov. 6 and 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. They are also able to navigate the Insurance Marketplace for those who are under Medicare age. Call today for an appointment.
November spoiler alert: Ken Roberts returns as Johnny Cash, Elvis and more: Mark your calendar for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14!
The menu for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 is as follows:
Oct. 30 – Chicken hobo packs
Oct. 31 – Lasagna
Nov. 1 – Pork chops
Nov. 4 – Chili
Nov. 5 – Asian beef and rice
Nov. 6 – Chicken Cordon Bleu with Dijon sauce
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of First Baptist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of United Methodist Church are delivering meals. Next week members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Be sure to follow us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
