Our next drive-thru hot lunch will be meatloaf Thursday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution for seniors 60 and up is $3.50. The Senior Center Board is planning a Fall Craft Fair, featuring local homemade crafts on Oct. 17. Booths are $30.00. Call the Center at 859-3555 for more information, or mail your check to P.O. Box 305 and put "Craft" in the memo and we will reserve your space.
The craft fair will be followed by a Grab & Go, Dinner-on-the-Run, Drive-Thru Fish Fry. On Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., you can drive thru and pick up fish, fries, hush puppies, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. Adults are $10, children 12 and under are $5. Join us for our first ever Fish-on-the-Go Dinner.
SeniorAge, in conjunction with Missouri Extension, is offering a free online Zoom class called “Living with a Better You.” This class can help you cope with chronic pain and fatigue, make healthy food choices, increase physical activity — and become a better version of yourself — all from the comfort of your home. We will even have an introductory session to help you learn to use Zoom. Call Chris Thompson at 868-9530 to register.
The Center will hold their flu shot clinic on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. Bring a copy of your current Medicare Part D card to participate.
Once a month the Senior Center distributes a 35# commodity food box to seniors. If you would like to sign up to receive one of these “Senior Boxes,” please call the center at 859-3555.
Thank you, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and others, for delivering meals to our in-home clients last week.
