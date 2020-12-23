All about us: The Marshfield Senior Center is owned by a board made up of predominantly senior members of our community. During the day, SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging leases the building and provides all the programs: drive up meals, home meal delivery, Medicare counseling, tax counseling for the elderly, nutrition education, fraud prevention information, information and referral services, and much, much more. One of the things we offer is a class called “Living with a Better You.”
Our next class will begin via Zoom on Thursday, January 21, with a Session 0 on January 14 to get you acquainted with Zoom. Call to sign up today at 417-868-9530. The Senior Center never charges for any of our programs. We rely on your contributions. Thank you for your generosity.
If you haven’t already, why not like and share our facebook page: www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMo/?
The Senior Center will be closed from Dec. 24 – Jan. 1, so our employees can enjoy the holidays. No meals will be delivered during that time.
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthier New Year!
