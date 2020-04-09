The Senior Center staff continue to work each day, as we are considered an "essential" business — and feeding our seniors is certainly essential for us!
Even with the "shelter in place" order, it is still OK to pick up your lunch at the Senior Center. We recommend coming by just once a week and picking up a week's worth of meals (if you have the freezer space) to limit the number of trips you take outside the home. Just drive up to the east side of the building between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and honk — we will be watching for you.
If you need emergency meals, please call the center, 859-3555. We are doing everything we can to ensure your safety. If there is anything you need, please call the Senior Center and we will try to help you in any way we can.
We appreciate the members of the Church of Christ who are delivering meals this week. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
