We are fortunate to have a high school senior who wants to help our Senior Center Seniors. Avery Breeden is planning a Senior Prom for Senior Citizens! It will be held March 28 and is titled “Seniors Under the Stars.” There will be a live band, food, a photo booth and more. Mark your calendars and please plan to attend this fun dance put on just for YOU! More information available in future columns.
Season’s Hospice will call Bingo on Monday.
We will be holding a rummage sale in March. If you are cleaning out your closets, please remember us, and please call first to arrange a delivery time.
The menu for the week of March 4-11 is as follows:
Today – Chicken Cordon Bleu
Thursday – Barbecued ribs
Friday– Chicken/egg/tuna salad sandwiches
Monday – Chicken Alfredo
Tuesday – Pork chops
Wednesday – Barbecued chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Faith Southern Baptist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week employees of Arvest Bank are delivering meals. Next week members of First Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Programs at the Senior Center are brought to you by SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Marshfield Senior Center Board and the Webster County Senior Citizen’s Services Fund Board. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
