Today, Senior Benefit Services will serve lunch. Cox Health at Home will give a "health talk" at 10:30 a.m., and we will have exercise at 9:30 a.m. and bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Our next Second Saturday with Suzi dinner will be held this Saturday and will feature a luau theme, with Kahlua pork, Huli chicken, Spam skewers (Hawaii is the Spam capital of the world!), cold marinated shrimp, pineapple coconut cake and more. Call for reservations today, 859-3555.
Candace with Hearing Wellness Solutions will be here on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to perform free hearing screenings and clean or tune up your current hearing aids. No appointment is necessary; just come in between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The menu for the week of Aug. 7-14 is as follows:
Aug. 7 – Chicken Cordon Bleu
Aug. 8 – Spaghetti with meat sauce
Aug. 9 – Ritzy chicken over rice
Aug. 12 – Cheeseburger or brats on bun
Aug. 13 – Ham and beans
Aug. 14 – Barbecued chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week employees of Arvest Bank are delivering meals. Next week members of First Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We have volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center: center hospitality, kitchen volunteers, and more. Call or stop by today to learn more about this fun and rewarding opportunity.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
