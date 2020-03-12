We want to thank Seymour Bank for sponsoring lunch today.
Our next Alzheimer’s Support Group meets Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Avery Breeden, a high school senior, has chosen our seniors as the focus for her senior project. She is planning a Senior Prom for senior citizens! It will be held at our Center on March 28 and is titled “Seniors Under the Stars.” There will be a live band, food, a photo booth and more. Mark your calendars and please plan to attend this fun dance put on just for you! There is no charge for this event, so come in and enjoy yourself.
Hearing Wellness Solutions will be here on Tuesday, March 31, to clean hearing aids and perform free hearing screenings from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with no appointment necessary.
We will be holding a rummage sale the last week of March. If you are cleaning out your closets, please remember us, and please call first to arrange a delivery time.
The menu for the week of March 11-18 is as follows:
Mar. 11 – Barbecued chicken
Mar. 12 – Asian beef and rice
Mar. 13 – Beef brisket
Mar. 16 – Pulled pork on bun
Mar. 17 – Corned beef and cabbage
Mar. 18 – Alpine chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank-sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice. A non-meat option will be available on Fridays during Lent.
We appreciate the employees of Arvest Bank who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of First Baptist Church are delivering meals. Next week members of Holy Trinity Catholic will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Programs at the Senior Center are brought to you by SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Marshfield Senior Center Board and the Webster County Senior Citizen’s Services Fund Board. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
