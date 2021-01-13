We will be serving up comfort food (weather permitting) on Jan. 19 — right after our Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
We will have biscuits and gravy, sausage and scrambled eggs from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for a suggested contribution of $3.50 for seniors 60+.
The Marshfield Senior Center will not be doing taxes this year. If you need them done and usually come to us, you may call the Strafford Senior Center, 417-736-9898; Southside Senior Center in Springfield (on S. Fremont near Mercy) 417-890-1313; SeniorAge Main Office on S. Fort, 417-862-0762; or Rogersville Senior Center, 417-753-7800.
Beginning in February, Grace will be replacing CoxHealth as our nail care provider. Please watch for further information on the services Grace offers in future columns.
We are offering a class called "Living with a Better You." If you have any chronic condition or just want to learn how to live a better, healthier life, this class is for you. You can learn in the comfort and safety of your home because the class is virtual via Zoom. There will be a session on Jan. 14 to get you acquainted with Zoom and the online format, then classes begin on Jan. 21. Call to sign up today at 417-868-9530.
The Senior Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr Day. No meals will be served or delivered.
If you haven't already, why not like and share our facebook page: www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMo/. There is also a lot of good information for seniors on the SeniorAge facebook site: www.facebook.com/senioragemo.
