We will have a Medicare specialist here both today and Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. They are also able to navigate the Insurance Marketplace for those who are under Medicare age. Call today for an appointment.
A volunteer from the Red Cross will be here on Friday to talk to us about the importance of smoke detectors.
We will have a special recognition for veterans on Monday. Earney Smith will perform a “Salute to Veterans” during lunch for this event.
Ken Roberts performs as Johnny Cash, Elvis and more: Come in at 10 a.m. to enjoy his show before lunch on Nov. 14.
Hoot 'n' Holler Comedy Show performs during lunch on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Spanish Group meets every Thursday (except Thanksgiving!) from 3 to 5:30 p.m. You do not need to stay the entire time, as it is come and go.
The menu for the week of Nov. 6-13 is as follows:
Nov. 6 – Baked chicken
Nov. 7 – Sloppy joes
Nov. 8 – Baked fish
Nov. 11 – Beef and broccoli
Nov. 12 – Chicken fried steak
Nov. 13 – Barbecued chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of United Methodist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of the Lion’s Club and Holy Trinity Catholic Church are delivering meals. Next week members of Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We will have a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Center on Thanksgiving Day catered by Suzi McCarver. It is open to all; we just need you to call and let us know how many will attend.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
