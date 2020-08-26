Once in a while a special person touches our lives and we want to honor their memory. Bill Young was just such a person. When I came to the Senior Center almost 10 years ago (yes, 10!) Bill was a fixture. He had been a board member off and on (more on than off) since 1982. He had been a meal delivery driver, bingo caller, mentor, supporter, World War II and Korean Army veteran, and all around good guy. Bill passed away last week, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him — but especially by his Senior Center family. Visitation is Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. at Day Funeral Home, with burial at the National Cemetery to follow. Good bye, dear friend.
We are planning our fall rummage sale. It will be held in our lower level Sept. 24, 25 and 26. If you would like to donate items, please call the center at 859-3555 to schedule a time to drop them off.
We still have paving stones available to be engraved. These stones grace the front of our building and can be engraved with up to three lines, 14 characters per line. The paving stones are normally $150, but we want to complete our wall, so they are on sale this month for just $100. Call today to order yours— 859-3555.
I want to thank the volunteers from Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church, who delivered meals to our seniors last week. This week the Church of Christ is delivering. We could not do what we do for our seniors without a solid volunteer base. And we have just that: Thank you to everyone who volunteers to help keep our programs going.
