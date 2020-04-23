All seniors, 60 years of age and older, are welcome to drive by the Senior Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and receive a frozen meal to take home and eat in the safety of their own home. In addition, we serve 60-plus at-home clients with home-delivered meals.
We make every one of those meals right here at our Senior Center. It currently adds up to over 2,000 meals per month. That is a lot of meals — and they take up a lot of space. We have been stretched for space for a long time, since we feed so many more people now than ever before. Our current walk-in commercial freezer has done a heroic job, but it is at capacity and just is not large enough for our needs.
We are starting a campaign to purchase a new, larger walk-in freezer. We are asking the community to help us in reaching our goal of $10,000. All of us have a senior in our family, and many of us have seniors who have benefitted by the Senior Center. Won’t you help us make a difference in their lives, and those of future seniors by making a tax-deductible donation to the Senior Center and mailing it to PO Box 305, Marshfield? My cooks and I will greatly appreciate it — and so will the seniors we help. Thank you.
We received a donation of toiletry items from a generous donor. If you are in need, please call the Senior Center and we will hook you up with what you need.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help.
We have postponed the Senior Resource Fair until a later date. Please watch for more information on it when our "Shelter in Place" order is lifted.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
