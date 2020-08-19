Thanks to all who agreed to run for our board and also those who voted during our elections last week. Those elected to serve are Lean Bird, Dean Rainey, John Shaughnessy and Peggy Don Yates. A special thank you goes to outgoing board members Harriett Boggs and Juanita Von Seggern: Thank you for all your years of service to our seniors.
Call today to order a stone engraved on the front of our building. The paving stones are normally $150, but we want to complete our wall, so they are on sale this month for just $100 for up to three lines, with 14 characters per line.
I want to thank the volunteers from United Methodist Church who delivered meals to our seniors last week. This week Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church is delivering. We could not do what we do for our seniors without a solid volunteer base. And we have just that: Thank you to everyone who volunteers to help keep our programs going.
