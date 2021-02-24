March is right around the corner — and we are planning our next hot drive up lunch.
Join us on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 for Corned Beef and Cabbage. Watch this column next week for more details.
We are accepting applications for “Senior Boxes.” This is a monthly box of food for low income seniors. To apply, call Chris at 417-859-3555. Income guidelines apply, so call today to see if you qualify.
Have you received your 2021 stimulus money yet? Please be aware that some people will receive payment in the form of a prepaid card. The card is not a scam and should not be thrown away. You can easily identify it as it will come from the U.S. Treasury with the return address: Economic Impact Payment Card, Omaha, NE.
We will not be preparing taxes this year. If you need them done and usually come to us, you may call the Strafford Senior Center, 417-736-9898; Southside Senior Center in Springfield (on S. Fremont near Mercy) 417-890-1313; SeniorAge Main Office on S. Fort, 417-862-0762; or Rogersville Senior Center, 417-753-7800.
SeniorAge is sponsoring online Bingo on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. Go to www.makingagingmoreengaging.com or see the facebook page for www.facebook.com/senioragemo.
If you haven’t already, why not like and share our facebook page: www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMo/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.