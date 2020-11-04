Our next hot meal will be in honor of our veterans. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, we will be serving an open face roast beef lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We are also planning a hot turkey meal for Thanksgiving on Nov. 20. These meals will only be served weather permitting. If it is snowy or icy, we will NOT serve a hot meal — for your safety and ours! Our suggested contribution is $3.50 per meal for seniors: all others must pay $6.
Our next Parking Lot Bingo will be held Nov. 16 from 12:30 – 2 p.m., compliments of Season’s Hospice. Join us for a fun time in the parking lot.
Once a month the Senior Center distributes a 35# commodity food box to seniors. If you would like apply (and meet income guidelines) please call the Center at 417-859-3555.
Thank you, Church of Christ, for delivering meals to our in-home clients last week.
