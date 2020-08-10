I want to give a heartfelt thank you to Pat Boshe and the Marshfield Schools. They were kind enough to let us use the high school freezers to store our food while we got our new one installed. If you did not already know it — we live in a fantastic community!
We will be holding elections for new board members on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a drive-thru event: Pull up, pick up a ballot, mark it and drop in the "ballot bucket." Those running for office are the following:
• John Shaughnessy, retired from financial services industry, current board secretary
• Peggy Don Yates, Silver Haired Legislature and SeniorAge Board member, prepares senior taxes, current board member
• Leann Bird, former nurse’s aide, home health worker and activities director for a Michigan Council on Aging; she has helped organize a successful rummage sale for the Center
• Bill Curnutt, retired civil servant with Top Secret Plus security clearance, former producer/director for ABC Television; he has 40-plus years of management experience
• Linda McAninch, a faithful volunteer who has helped with center hospitality, rummage sales, and seasonal decorating
• Dean Rainey, who did all the excavating work for our Senior Center; a member of Optimist Club and Hidden Waters Nature Park board and a master gardener as well as Mr. Fix-It, with a tool for everything
• Carolyn Waxler, who has been volunteering in our kitchen for two years and loves helping our seniors
We are having a sale on bricks. Yes, you read that right, bricks. Actually, they are very special paving stones that grace the front of our building and can be etched with the names of your loved ones, your business — or your own name! They are normally $150. We still have 15 left to be engraved, so we are holding a sale: $100 for up to three lines. Help us complete our memorial wall by purchasing one today.
