The Senior Center Board is planning a Fall Craft Fair, featuring local homemade crafts on Oct. 17. Booths are $30. Call the center at 859-3555 for more information, or mail your check to P.O. Box 305 and put "Craft" in the memo, and we will reserve your space.
Our Fall Craft Fair will be followed by a grab-and-go, dinner-on-the-run, drive-thru fish fry. On Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., you can drive through and pick up fish and all the trimmings. Adults are $10, and children 12 and under are $5. Join us for our first ever fish-on-the-go dinner.
Our next drive-thru hot lunch will be meatloaf Thursday, Oct. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution for seniors 60 and up is $3.50.
We are still offering our fraud/safety alert program. Call the Senior Center to ask how you can get on this program, which notifies you of scams targeting seniors in our area, so you will know not to be made a victim.
The center will be offering a flu shot clinic this fall. Watch this column for more information on the date and time.
Thank you, Faith Southern Baptist Church, for delivering meals this past week. Thanks also to Seasons Hospice for sponsoring Parking Lot Bingo, and special thanks to all the volunteers who helped us put on a successful rummage sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.