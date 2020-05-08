The Senior Center serves a vulnerable population: Seniors are most at risk from the coronavirus. Therefore, we will continue to be closed to the public through the end of May. We will continue to deliver meals to our in-home clients, and also serve those who drive up to the center to pick up a frozen meal to have at home. We are also available by phone to help with any problems you might have, so please call us.
SeniorAge has a Senior Alert program to notify seniors of emergencies and scams that are targeting seniors. If you want to receive these alerts, call us at 859-3555.
Once again, I am giving thanks for living in a "Giving Community." Brooks Gas Co. has generously donated to our freezer fund, and we have also received several contributions from other individuals. On behalf of SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, the Marshfield Board and all the seniors of Webster County who will be helped by these donations, I want to give a heartfelt "Thank you!"
Do you have a story to tell about sheltering in place during the coronavirus? We want to hear it! We are collecting memoirs from our seniors about their impressions/thoughts/feelings/struggles and triumphs during this unprecedented time in our history. Send us your stories; we want to preserve them.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county's seniors without their help. Last month we delivered 2,886 meals to area seniors.
Be sure to follow us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
