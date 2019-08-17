We would like to thank Seymour Bank for sponsoring lunch for us the second Wednesday of each month.
Earney Smith will entertain us during lunch on Friday.
The next Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting will be Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
We are starting a quilt group at the Center. They will meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30. We are looking for donations of sewing machines and quilting supplies. If you have anything to donate, please call the Senior Center at 859-3555. Thank you.
Candace with Hearing Wellness Solutions will be here on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to perform free hearing screenings and clean or tune up your current hearing aids. No appointment is necessary; just come in between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
We have a young woman who wants to help seniors navigate technology: cell phone apps, email, the World Wide Web, whatever you might need. Call to let us know if you are interested: 859-3555.
The menu for the week of Aug. 14-21 is as follows:
Aug. 14 – Barbecued chicken
Aug. 15 – Beef and broccoli
Aug. 16 – Sandwichpalooza: Chicken/egg/tuna and more
Aug. 19 – Kielbasa and potatoes
Aug. 20 – Beef Stroganoff
Aug. 21 – Oven-fried chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the employees of Arvest Bank who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of First Baptist Church are delivering meals. Next week members of Faith Southern Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We have volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center: center hospitality, kitchen volunteers, and more. Call or stop by today to learn more about this fun and rewarding opportunity.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
