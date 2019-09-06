For those who signed up for the farmer’s market vouchers, a couple of new vendors in Marshfield have become certified to accept them, so get on down to the Farmer’s Market and shop!
Stress Busters is a class for those who are caregivers of family or friends with Alzheimer’s or dementia. A Stress Busters class will be held at Webco Manor beginning on Oct. 7 1-2:30 p.m. and running for nine weeks. There will be respite care available for your loved one during the sessions. Call the Senior Center today to register.
We have folks who want to start playing some new games at the Senior Center. Are there any bridge, pinochle, mahjong or chess players out there who want to join our fun? Come in and get acquainted, and have some fun at the Senior Center.
We have a young woman who wants to help seniors navigate technology: cell phone apps, email, the World Wide Web or whatever you might need. Call to let us know if you are interested: 859-3555.
The menu for the week of Sept. 4-11 is as follows:
Sept. 4 – Dijon mustard chicken
Sept. 5 – Ham and broccoli over fettuccini
Sept. 6 – Baked pollock
Sept. 9 – Spaghetti and meat sauce
Sept. 10 – Chicken-fried steak
Sept. 11 – Melt-in-your-mouth chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of United Methodist Church, who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church are delivering meals. Next week members of Church of Christ will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We have volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center: center hospitality, kitchen volunteers, and more. Call or stop by today to learn more about this fun and rewarding opportunity.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.