The Marshfield Senior Center staff continue to work each day, as we are considered an "essential" company — and feeding our seniors is certainly essential for us!
We deliver between 1,500 and 1,600 meals to our in-home clients each month. In addition, during the pandemic pandemonium, we have a drive-up service for seniors at our center daily, Monday through Friday. Just drive up to the kitchen door (east side of building) between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and honk, and we will bring a frozen meal to your vehicle for you to take home and microwave. Why frozen? The coronavirus cannot live on frozen food, making it safer for you. And we want you to know that even though there is a "shelter in place" order for Webster County, it is acceptable to come to the center to pick up your lunch.
More about our Senior Center: Meet the staff.
Brandy is our local lead. That means she is the culinary lead in the kitchen and also fills in for me when I have to be out of the office. Brandy makes up the menus, balancing carbs and proteins, varying the meats and desserts and coming up with new things to tempt the palate of our seniors. She does all the food ordering from Springfield Grocer, Ozarks Food Harvest and local stores, and she does it on a very tight budget. She also keeps an impeccable inventory. She arrives first every morning to get the meals started, and oversees the work of the other workers and volunteers in our kitchen to ensure that each meal is fresh, tasty and wholesome. She also oversees our frozen meal program: we assemble each and every frozen meal that goes out to our clients.
Kim is our culinary assistant. She steps in when Brandy is out to take charge of preparing the meals. She is also our chief baker; if there is dessert on the menu, she is probably the one responsible for it.
Cynthia is our dishwasher and salad bar guru. She prepares all the veggies and other items found on our daily salad bar. She also steps in to help wherever else she is needed.
Along with our many volunteers, these ladies work heroically to ensure a solid food program and a safe, clean kitchen, and best of all, they make my life a lot easier. And they love our seniors!
We appreciate the members of Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church who are delivering meals this week. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
