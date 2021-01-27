Come in for a hot drive-thru lunch on Friday, Feb. 5. We will be serving chili.
Also, Annie and Julie with Season’s Hospice will be passing out warm, fresh baked cookies with lunch in honor of Valentine's Day, so stop by between 11:30 and 12:30 for warm cookies, hot lunch and good friends.
Beginning in February, Grace will be replacing CoxHealth as our nail care provider. There will now be a $5 fee for this service, which is still a bargain! We will have a registered nurse performing the nail trimming and also looking out for your overall foot health. Grace will also offer other services to our seniors. Please watch for further information in future columns.
We regret that we will be unable to do taxes this year. If you need them done and usually come to us, you may call the Strafford Senior Center, 417-736-9898; Southside Senior Center in Springfield (on S. Fremont near Mercy) 417-890-1313; SeniorAge Main Office on S. Fort, 417-862-0762; or Rogersville Senior Center, 417-753-7800.
SeniorAge is sponsoring on-line Bingo on Wednesdays. See the facebook page for the links: www.facebook.com/senioragemo.
If you haven’t already, why not like and share our facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMo/.
