We will be holding elections for new board members on Wednesday, Aug. 12. This will be a drive-thru event: Pull up, pick up a ballot, mark it and drop in the "ballot bucket." Those running for office are current board members John Shaughnessy and Peggy Don Yates. Others who have agreed to run are Leann Bird, Bill Curnutt, Linda McAninch and Carolyn Waxler. We will feature their bios in a future column, so purchase The Marshfield Mail to keep up with our events.
We are having a sale on bricks — yes, you read that right, bricks, but very special bricks. The paving stones on the front of our building with names engraved on them are normally $150. We still have about a dozen left to be engraved, so we are holding a sale: $100 for up to three lines. Help us complete our memorial wall by purchasing one today.
We are beginning our nail care clinics again. Please call the center, 859-3555, for an appointment. To participate, you must be 60 years of age or older, a resident of Webster County and follow these guidelines: Wear a mask, sanitize hands on entry, agree to have your temperature taken, one person at a time, and please do not come if you are ill.
We continue to provide frozen meals to seniors 60 years of age and over. Please drop by the center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive your meals.
If you would like to receive text alerts or emails warning you of scams targeting seniors, please call our office at 859-3555.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county's seniors without their help. Last week's volunteers were from First Baptist Church.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
