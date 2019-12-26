The staff and board of the Senior Center wish all of you a happy holiday!
Our next Second Saturday with Suzi dinner will be held Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person in advance for this four-course dinner, which supports the meal program at the Senior Center.
The menu for the week of Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 is as follows:
Dec. 25 – Closed for Christmas Day
Dec. 26 – Closed for the Christmas holiday
Dec. 27 – Turkey pot pie
Dec. 30 – Chicken Alfredo
Dec. 31 – Closed for New Year’s Eve
Jan. 1 – Closed for New Year’s Day
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Faith Southern Baptist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week employees of Arvest Bank are delivering meals. Next week members of First Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Programs at the Senior Center are brought to you by SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Marshfield Senior Center Board and the Webster County Senior Citizen’s Services Fund Board. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
